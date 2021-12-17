The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
- Updated
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Frida…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. …