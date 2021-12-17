Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.