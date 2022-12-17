Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.