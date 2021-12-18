Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
