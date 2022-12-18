Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.