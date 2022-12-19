It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
