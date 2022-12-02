 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 10:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News