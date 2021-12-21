Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.