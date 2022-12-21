Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -17 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.