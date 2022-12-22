It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
