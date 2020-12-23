It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 12.23. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in North Platte, NE
