Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.