It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -9 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at hom…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 8 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …