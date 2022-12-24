 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

