North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in North Platte, NE
