Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

