Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

