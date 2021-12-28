 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

