It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
