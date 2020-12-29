Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.