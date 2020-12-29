 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

