 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News