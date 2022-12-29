Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.