It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -9 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Friday's…
For the drive home in North Platte: Generally fair. Low -9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. We'll see su…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might …