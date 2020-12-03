Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!