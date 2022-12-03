Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.