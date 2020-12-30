North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in North Platte, NE
