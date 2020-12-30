 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News