Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degr…
For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds ESE …
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, North Platte people should be p…