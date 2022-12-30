Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.