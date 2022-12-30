 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

