Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.