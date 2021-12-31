It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degr…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, North Platte people should be p…