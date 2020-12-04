Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.