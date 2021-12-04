North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE
