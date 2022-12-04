North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be coo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures…