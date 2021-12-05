Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.