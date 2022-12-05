Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE
