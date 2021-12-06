Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.