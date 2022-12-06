 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

