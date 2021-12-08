 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

