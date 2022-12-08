 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

