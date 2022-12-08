Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.