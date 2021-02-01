 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News