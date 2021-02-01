Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 6.48. We'll see a …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 t…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. A 12-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It migh…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 10.49. 11 degrees is…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte resid…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…