Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.