Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
