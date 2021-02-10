It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 2.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.98. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expecte…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.29. Today's for…
For the drive home in North Platte: Snow showers. Low 8F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It mig…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -0.02. A -4-degree low is …
This evening in North Platte: Bitterly cold. Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 1F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecaste…
North Platte's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It lo…