Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 2.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

