Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in North Platte, NE
