 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -3.55. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News