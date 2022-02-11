Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.