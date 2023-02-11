Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degre…