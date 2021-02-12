It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -14.04. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE
