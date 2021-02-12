 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -14.04. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News