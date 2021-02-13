Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. -7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.