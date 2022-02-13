Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.