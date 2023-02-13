Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degre…