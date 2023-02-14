Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 d…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…