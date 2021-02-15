Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. -12 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.