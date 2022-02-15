Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.